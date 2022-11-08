× Expand Photo courtesy Sassy Jones

Known for bright, bold and beautiful fashions and accessories, Sassy Jones is now giving customers the opportunity to see and touch its line of style and makeup products before they purchase, opening a brick-and-mortar boutique in October at Short Pump Town Center.

Owner Charis Jones says she was inspired to open a physical location after hosting a 2021 runway show at Main Street Station, when she realized her clients wanted more than a digital community.

“They want to hug us and chat and be affirmed and styled,” Jones says.

The store offers new products and exclusives weekly that aren’t available on the website.