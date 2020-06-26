Pride Inside

× Expand Paulo Garbanzo, juggler and a member of the Accidental Circus, is among the featured performers at this weekend's RVA Virtual Pride Market. (Photo by Dave Parrish)

Like many of the annual events previously scheduled for this summer, Pride is looking a bit different this year. On June 27 and 28, the RVA Virtual Pride Event & Market will take place to allow people to celebrate Pride Month in a safe environment. The event is on Facebook and will feature Richmond LGBTQ+ artisans, small businesses and organizations.

“You don't have to come out to show off,” says Andy Waller, co-host of the event and owner of local preserves outfit Dayum This Is My Jam, sharing the unofficial motto of the event.

The event features entertainment from the All the Saints Theater Company, DJ Lez Pop, and Magnolia Jackson Pickett Burnside and the Accidental Circus. Authors Innosanto Nagara and Hannah Qizilbash will read from their works.

Some of the vendors at the market are donating 15% of their profits to the Nationz Foundation, a Richmond nonprofit organization focused on HIV prevention and wellness. RVA Virtual Pride Market T-shirts with be for sale with all proceeds donated to the Nationz Foundation. Vendors include Karmalita's Marshmallows and Confections, RVA Coven, Over the Rainbow Apparel, The Tottering Teacup, and others.

“We really just want to elevate the marginalized community as much as possible, because everyone's struggling right now,” Waller says.

Items purchased from the market, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and ends on Sunday at 11:30 p.m., can be picked up at the Lakeside Farmers Market on July 4 and 5. Customers may also have their items delivered locally.