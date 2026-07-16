The Real Bling

× Expand Orchid bloom earrings by RVA Petal Party made from flowers harvested and coated in resin

Flowers might have fleeting lives, but Kimberly Griffiths’ small-batch jewelry aims to defy that eventuality.

Griffiths, the founder of RVA Petal Party, celebrates nature “one petal at a time,” as her motto goes, through a diverse selection of homegrown and locally sourced floral adornments designed to spark joy.

Expand Horticulturalist and artisan Kimberly Griffiths sells her plant-powered accessories at pop-ups around Richmond.

“I meet people at markets, [and] a lot of people … are just sentimental [about flowers],” Griffiths says. “They’ll see a flower and tell me a story, [like] they remember their grandmother had this flower.”

Based in North Side, Griffiths incorporates flora into accessories, including cuff links, bolo ties, hair clips and bracelets. Her butterfly-shaped hoop earrings have become a signature item. To make them, Griffiths bends stainless steel wire into butterfly shapes and seals real floral collages — such as wisps of Queen Anne’s lace, cherry blossoms, daisies and ferns — within resin. “I love them so much,” she says.

Griffiths also incorporates three-dimensional flowers in wearables, which requires a more involved production process. Rather than pressing the flowers, Griffiths dries them in silica to remove moisture, while maintaining their original shapes and textures. The technique results in sculptural jewelry, like full-size daffodil earrings or orchid necklaces that are deceptively lightweight.

Griffiths’ journey into botanical work began after losing her job in the restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. She began gardening in her free time and soon earned a horticultural degree at Reynolds Community College. It was during a floral design course that she discovered how to combine her loves of jewelry and flowers, ultimately leading to the inception of RVA Petal Party in 2022.

The results of Griffiths’ creativity showcase the artist’s meticulous attention to detail. Look closely at each earring or other accessory and you’ll likely uncover secrets hidden within.

“I really like small details,” Griffiths says. “The more you look, the more you’ll see. Something that looks like an ordinary flower, if you look closer, you’ll see tiny pieces … like a cute little extra tiny flower in the middle of it.”

The artist sells her work at various area markets, including Anyfolk, a rotating music and art showcase, and the Lakeside Farmers’ Market as well as Muse Me Decor in Forest Hill. Griffiths also offers custom preservation work for flowers from special events.