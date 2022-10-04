On the Runway

× Expand Kathleen Heily models a creation by designer Keziah Amaree during a previous RVA Fashion Week. (Photo by 20vsn Photography)

There’s no need to travel to Paris, New York or Milan when you can find a fashion week featuring local artists right here in Richmond. RVA Fashion Week, Oct. 5-9, showcases the talent and potential of Richmond’s fashion and art communities while supporting local charities. Now in its 14th year, the volunteer-run event originated from the vision of Virginia Commonwealth University fashion students.

RVA Fashion Week kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 5, with Creative Suite III, a networking event, and a showcase of photographs by Michael Hostetler and Mx. Bex at Brun, 203 N. Lombardy St.

“A Taste of Fabeaucon, ‘In This Chapter …,’ ” an educational panel detailing entrepreneurship, follows on Thursday, Oct. 6, at The Len, 15 N. 17th St. The panel will feature hosts designer and RVA Fashion Week Director Chanel Green Nelson and licensed beauty professional Brittany Johnson sharing stories with panelists. Guests can also partake in a wine tasting conducted by The Len.

× Expand Custom shoes by The Fresh Shop Melrose (Photo by Michael Hostetler Photography)

From Oct. 7-8, the second annual RVA Sneaker Fest at Black Iris, 321 W. Broad St., allows Richmonders to buy, sell and trade sneakers and will also feature artworks that pay homage to sneaker culture. On Friday, Oct. 7, Sneaker Fest will showcase the work of several artists during First Fridays. Sneaker Fest continues on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. at Tang & Biscuit, 3406 W. Moore St., with art installations, a streetwear fashion show and live music. RVA Sneaker Fest will benefit Girls for a Change, a youth development nonprofit for Black girls in Central Virginia.

Self-Care Saturday Sessions will also take place on Oct. 8 at Tang & Biscuit. The sessions include a free yoga class with instructor Michelle Lee Landon of One Drop Yoga; donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness will be accepted. A self-care workshop on skin and hair care led by Sabrina Holder and brunch will follow. Local vendors will also be selling self-care products during the event.

To end this week of fun and fashion, the RVA Fashion Week Finale Runway Show takes place at the Dominion Energy Center on Sunday, Oct. 9, featuring multiple designers and fashion styles from contemporary to avant-garde design.