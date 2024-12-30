Wares to Wear

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

After four years and 52 studios, piercing studio Rowan found its way from Manhattan’s Upper East Side to Richmond’s West End. The nationwide chain pierces only with hypoallergenic earrings by licensed nurses. Louisa Schneider, Rowan’s founder, comes from a family of medical professionals and wanted a safe, healthy studio for first-time piercings and repeat customers. Rowan’s location in Short Pump Town Center welcomes walk-ins, but appointments are recommended.

Sixteen years ago, Love Mila Brand owner Jamila Johnson began using waist beads — beaded strands of jewelry originating in West Africa — as a health tracking accessory. Now, she’s taken to sharing the traditional garb with customers through the Stony Point Fashion Park brick-and-mortar shop she opened in September. Johnson handcrafts customizable strands that can be used as trackers and fashion accessories, while also educating people about their history. “It’s a way of encouraging people to love their bodies and to feel confident in themselves,” Johnson says.