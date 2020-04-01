Riding a Wave of Uncertainty

× Expand Cary Street, circa the early days of social distancing, exhibits a drastic decrease in pedestrian traffic. (Photo courtesy Carytown Merchants Association)

A harsh reality of staying at home to stop the spread of COVID-19 is the stunning impact on local businesses. Carytown stores and many other area merchants are in the same boat as they try to stay afloat while keeping the doors closed. Every day is a new challenge during a time when the future is unclear. However, every day still in business provides hope, and there are new ways to shop your favorite Carytown stores without leaving the relative comfort and safety of your couch.

An email from the Carytown Merchants Association cites that many stores “have adapted by adding free local delivery or easy shipping. We’re also seeing new creative ways to interact with the community, from fun shopping videos and virtual classes to FaceTime shopping and better online presences.”

These are methods many stores have adopted, including Chop Suey Books, which offers free local delivery within city limits with a $20 minimum purchase. Pickup at the door is also available for phone orders and online sales. Payment is processed by phone or online; no cash is being accepted for health reasons. Owner Ward Tefft says the shop has been receiving orders via phone and email, but also through Instagram and social media. Considering the doors are closed, Tefft was busy filling orders on March 27, but says to make no mistake, their sales are down.

“Nothing is really comparable right now to having the doors open, but this is definitely a way to still remain available to the public,” he says. For those who are remaining home, books are a welcome diversion. Tefft says they’re still offering recommendations to customers for a new read, just not face to face. A new offering is the mystery bag, where the customer picks a price point ranging from $25 to $100 and the staff picks out books based on responses to a few questions. Tefft notes that the value typically exceeds what the customer pays. “It’s a cool way to shop,” he adds.

And even though Tefft is taking things one day at a time, Chop Suey donated 250 books to out-of-work restaurant employees in an effort to give back to the community in any way they are able.

Children’s bookstore Bbgb is also offering free local delivery on orders of $20 or more within about 10 miles of the store. For Media Mail, $2 shipping is available. The shop recently started a bookshop.org sale page where books are delivered within two to three days. Co-owner Jill Stefanovich echoes Tefft in observing that while customers have been supportive, it doesn’t compare to having the brick-and-mortar shop open. An added complication for Bbgb is with the closure of public schools, book fairs have been canceled. Stefanovich says much of the store's business is derived from book fairs, but beyond that, the fairs are also fundraisers for schools and a resource for students to obtain new books. She’s currently brainstorming with schools on ways to offer a virtual book fair.

Bbgb has also had to cancel story time at the shop, but look for online readings starting this week. On April 7 at 6 p.m., the store will also host its first Instagram Live book launch with author Stacy Hackney’s debut novel, “Forever Glimmer Creek.”

Getting creative with online promotions is the current standard across the board for retail. World of Mirth has been having some fun with puppets promoting available items, which you can check out on their Facebook page. The store is offering free local delivery on orders over $50 within 15 miles of the store. The shop also ships any size order via USPS. Customers can call and place an order, purchase online, and send a message via social media or email.

Toys are another distraction for those who are at home with kids, or even adults just looking for some fun at home. And while it’s not possible to place World of Mirth’s entire inventory online, the staff is available to chat and offer recommendations. Owner Thea Brown says, “We’re treating this just like someone is here in the store with us. We ask who they’re shopping for, what their age is, is it a child or an adult, what they like or dislike, and we suggest items from there.” The staff has FaceTimed with customers and sent pictures of products over Facebook Messenger in an effort to assist customers with virtual shopping. “We’re trying to be as helpful as possible. We always try to go above and beyond with our customer service here,” Brown says.

For the first time, the shop is offering made-to-order Easter baskets. Customers can request specific items to be added or let staff know the recipient’s interests, and they’ll craft a special basket.

Currently, most Carytown stores have been able to keep their employees on, but at reduced hours. “We’re in uncharted territory,” says Brown. “Right now, I have everybody still on, but I don’t know how much longer that will continue, unfortunately.” She says with so much unknown, the stress high for everyone, but much like other businesses, World of Mirth is taking things day by day.

Lyn Page, who co-owns three Carytown clothing stores: Clementine, Ashby and Clover, says keeping all 30 of her employees has been a priority. “We have told our staff that you just have to trust us; we’re going to do everything we possibly can to stay afloat, but when you don’t know when the end [of social distancing] is going to come, you don’t know how to manage the situation,” Page says. She’s had to get creative, from having employees spend a few hours working in the shop to giving them tasks they can complete from home. “There are times at the end of the day when I come home and I’m in tears trying to figure out how to make this work for everybody.” Even so, that hasn’t dampened Page’s spirit overall. “As far as we’re concerned, we’re staying positive because that’s all you can do,” she says.

The three stores are offering online sales. Clementine already had an online store, but Clover's and Ashby’s are new. With Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order for Virginians to stay home, Page says in the interest of the health and safety of the public and her employees, she decided to completely close the doors, even for pickup. In the case of Clementine and Clover, consignment drop-off has been temporarily suspended.

For clothing stores, there’s the added pressure of switching out inventory to match the season. Page says that luckily her stores had already transitioned to spring and summer lines, moving out winter inventory, but depending on the length of closure, this is something she knows she may have to address down the road.

When it comes to shopping local, Page says, “I just want for Richmond to realize that this is the time to support local business. It’s so easy to place an order with Amazon, we know that, but if there is any way for you to support local businesses, now is the time. These are your neighbors, and these are our livelihoods. … I don’t want to come back after all of this is over and see ‘For Lease’ signs in the windows.”