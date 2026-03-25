Press Rewind

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For more than a decade, Holly Wright has made a career out of turning trash into treasure. Part preservationist, part collector and part superfan, she’s bought, sold and traded everything from movies and video games to toys and electronics sourced from all corners of Richmond. Last month, Wright combined her interests to form one endeavor — Rewind Vintage, at 108 N. Seventh Street downtown.

Rewind Vintage started as an online store in 2024, selling the finds Wright collected while managing the Tech Exchange, a retro game store near Virginia Commonwealth University, and hosting film and game events around town.

“I had a point when I left my previous company, I was like, ‘You know what? I just need to put all of the things I’m doing under one umbrella,’” Wright says, “which is where the creation of Rewind Vintage came from.”

Wright adds that, in the age of digital media, physical copies are both harder to come by and hold more value to consumers. “Every version that came out on VHS or DVD or Blu-ray will have special features and interviews with cast members or commentary,” she says. “Just special, intimate things about the creation of the art that I feel like is something that’s really important to pay attention to, because it’s all history to what we love today.”

Expand Rewind Vintage owner Holly Wright

The store’s nostalgic atmosphere comes from a mix of thrifted treasures and Wright’s personal collection of games, posters and more. “It’s just a fun environment,” she says. “You can’t really be upset when you walk into a store and see Super Mario and Yoshi around.”

The brick-and-mortar shop will also host meetups and events related to Wright’s community endeavors, including RVA VHS, a collective for fans of the format to discuss and trade tapes, and Sidequest RVA, an annual video game tournament hosted at The Broadberry that started in 2025. Wright also runs the Retro Vibes Market, where small sellers and pop-up stores can exhibit their own collections on a semimonthly basis; Wright aims to host the next Retro Vibes Market inside the store in the coming months.

Wright hopes to amplify her engagement efforts through the storefront, expanding her customer base while supporting the retro gaming community in Richmond. “I feel like I have to keep pinching myself because I can’t believe it’s actually here and that I’m doing it,” she says. “It comes with a lot of sense of personal pride and also just love for the community.”