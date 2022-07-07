Rest in Place

× Expand (From left) Rest in Pieces owners Justin Torone and Alaina Gearhart (Photo courtesy Rest in Pieces)

Alaina Gearhart and Justin Torone, co-owners of oddities and curiosities shop Rest in Pieces, closed on its building at 349 S. Laurel St. in March.

“Seeing how a lot of new owners, they take over the property, rent gets raised really high and then [the businesses] end up getting kicked out entirely … we didn’t want to see that happen to our building,” Torone says.

Rest in Pieces has been at its current address for five years, establishing itself as a place to find taxidermy pieces, crystals or just something plain weird. On July 14, the shop is set to be featured in an episode of TruTV’s new series “101 Places to Party Before You Die.”