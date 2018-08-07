More Poppies to Pick

× Expand Photo courtesy Red Poppy Pickin'

Chelsea Hooper, founder of the artisan and repurposed decor business Red Poppy Pickin’, is opening a third location on Oct. 13 in West Broad Marketplace, 12216 W. Broad St. The 5,120-square-foot space will feature refurbished furniture, unique and bold pieces, and new merchandise lines.

With the Mechanicsville and Hull Street locations experiencing an influx of business, Hooper is looking to reach more customers and create a fun and comfortable shopping experience.

“I want customers to feel like Red Poppy Pickin’ is their happy place,” she says.

Hooper is not stopping at a third location: she is already thinking of franchising her business.