Rebuilding Retail

× Expand Anthony Bryant of Little Nomad (Photo by Nick Davis)

Inching toward its 300th birthday, Richmond has a few creaky joints and dusty corners. The weary days of late have been particularly hard on the Arts District area of Broad Street. It started with the long and obtrusive construction of the GRTC Pulse. Completed in 2018, the project resulted in the removal of some street parking. Then, just as businesses and shoppers adjusted to new parking norms, a global pandemic hit in early 2020. Foot traffic all but disintegrated, and many stores decided to close their physical locations temporarily, some permanently. As business owners reopened that same year, late May’s racial justice protests in the wake of George Floyd’s killing included rioters who vandalized and looted the area. Now, the stores that remain have emerged resilient and ready for business.

Crash Course

Anthony Bryant is vice president of the Richmond Arts District (RAD), the promotional arm of the Downtown Neighborhood Association. He’s also the owner of Little Nomad at 104 W. Broad St., which sells children’s clothing and accessories. He has a positive outlook on the area’s future but understands the effort involved in overcoming obstacles, both recent and perennial.

“Our goal is to make sure the Arts District is being highlighted in a positive light,” he says. “Our biggest challenge is people’s view of the history down here. They view it as a failed area … the way it was back in the 1990s with a major drug presence.” Bryant knows it wasn’t always that way. He remembers the area during the 1980s.

“I grew up in Chesterfield, and my parents would bring me here to take me shopping,” he says. “This is where trends and culture were at.”

Bryant later fell in love with retail. That’s the reason he came back to open his own store in 2017, and stayed, even after a car crashed into his shop a year later.

“I wanted to be part of building something back up,” he says. “I had this vision, and I saw other people who had the same vision to bring downtown back to its prominence and make it a true destination.”

RAD has been working to create solutions to longstanding challenges including parking, appropriate police presence and economic development. He says the infrastructure for a prosperous downtown is already there, the area just needs a little extra love.

“I feel like I’ve gotten a business crash course through all of this, puns intended, and I’ve come out stronger,” he says.

Telling a Story

Inside It’s A Man’s World at 100 W. Broad St., Susan Youngs stacks tables and fills racks with an upscale consignment collection of men’s coats, cufflinks, leather goods and hats. Women’s jewelry, coats, shoes and clothing draw in female shoppers as well.

“I wish people understood how viable and vibrant the area is,” Youngs says. “There’s no violence, and there’s so many great places and people to find here.”

The brick wall leading to Youngs’ front door features a green, yellow, aqua and black portrait of John Mitchell Jr., a prominent businessman, longtime editor of the bygone Richmond Planet newspaper, civil rights activist and politician in the area. Mitchell's story is part of local history that is often overlooked yet could become part of the area’s growing appeal, Bryant says. RAD is working on updating its mission statement, emphasizing telling the neighborhood’s story with greater intention.

× Expand Jasmina Zulic, owner of Mod & Soul (Photo courtesy Jasmina Zulic)

Looking Up

“When I opened, I wanted to be a part of a creative community and play a role in infusing energy here,” says Jasmina Zulic, owner of bohemian fashion store Mod & Soul. “Through everything, the supportive retail community has worked together. We’re glad to still serve our community.”

Zulic opened her store at 323 W. Broad St. in 2016. Her discerning eye for wardrobe staples, home decor, gifts and special occasion pieces keeps customers returning. Along with other businesses, Mod & Soul participated in efforts to relaunch First Friday events and present neighborhood-wide open houses during the holidays.

Standing Strong

With protective plywood and new artwork, the neighborhood looks different after 2020. Don’t let the boards fool you. “People assume this area is closed for business,” Bryant says. “We have to take it upon ourselves to figure out how to tell people in a way that’s true to us that we are open.”