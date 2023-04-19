Gracefully Gray

× Expand R. Terrell Newman (Photo by Courtney Jones)

Going gray isn’t easy for everyone, but Richmonders are embracing the trend. The young and the young at heart are boldly stepping out of their comfort zones and ditching stereotypes surrounding the natural look of the loss of pigmentation in hair follicles that develops with age. These days youthfulness is perceived differently: You no longer have to cover your graying hair.

R. Terrell Newman, owner of Salon Newrell in Midlothian, specializes in assisting women of all ages with their transition to gray. He has styled numerous clients who are looking to ditch the hair dye and embrace their natural gray tones. “I come from a family that goes gray early. It’s genetic for me,” he says.

Newman, an experienced colorist and stylist, says that several of his regular clients were looking to do something new after business shutdowns and restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic had left them unable to color for an extended period of time. A movement was born. “It’s not for everyone. I’m pushing it for the people who really want it,” he says.

He advises clients on how to make the transition while keeping a youthful aesthetic, offering suggestions on fashion, hair shape, cosmetics and more. “If you look frumpy, of course you’ll look old,” he says. “The right accessories, makeup, garment colors and hairstyle are the key.”

He suggests wearing clothing with rich reds, black or royal blue and statement jewelry to accentuate and complement natural hair. “Gray is an accessory; it’s a state of class,” he says.

The type of hairstyle chosen by clients is also vital to pulling it off. “When you get a cut that contours the face, you look amazing,” Newman says. He knows not all women are fans of shorter hair styles so he suggests regular visits to the salon for trims and a blowout to keep the hair looking its best.

Newman notes that while there are videos online that depict glamorous color lifting as a way to easily transition to gray, he doesn’t recommend it for everyone. A quick fix often leaves hair looking brassy, dry and brittle. “Your hair texture matters, and we can’t have everything,” he says. “It doesn’t look nice having three different colors. If you are constantly coloring, you’re never achieving.”

For more inspiration on going gray, follow @terrellhairdoc on Instagram.

If you’re ready to embrace your gray, here are a few tips: