Planting a Seed

× Expand Great Big Greenhouse horticulturalist Doug Hensel (Photo by Sarah Der)

Doug Hensel has been with the Great Big Greenhouse in the Huguenot Village Shopping Center since 1977. He’s an expert in horticulture and was honored in 2005 as Virginia’s Nurseryman of the Year, an award given by the Virginia Nursery and Landscape Association. We chatted with him about using houseplants as home decor.

Richmond magazine: Why do you think the use of indoor plants as home decor is on the rise?

Doug Hensel: Everything is cyclical. I’ve seen houseplants go back and forth, but right now they are hugely popular. I think one of the main reasons is that the younger generations are — their lifestyle is different than my generation in that they seem to be very interested in living in these very popular, high-rise condominium apartment complexes that they are building all around the Richmond area. They don’t have a yard, but yet they realize they want some greenery in their lives and in their homes and in their businesses. I’ll give you another reason: All people are starting to realize the health benefits of living with houseplants in our homes and in our businesses.

RM: What are your tips for beginners?

Hensel: It’s all about right plant, right location. No matter who it is, you need to know where you’re going to want to plant, and study the lighting, where the plant is going to be placed. That’ll dictate the type of houseplant. There are houseplants for lower-light areas; there’s houseplants for higher light, sunnier areas; there’s houseplants that need less care because they like to dry out in between watering. There are all sorts of plants [out] there that fit those categories.

× Expand Snake plants at the Great Big Greenhouse (Photo by Sarah Der)

RM: What are some of your favorite houseplants?

Hensel: Citrus. We’re talking lime trees, lemon trees, kumquats, oranges. They’re very fragrant. And you can get fruit from them. I think that’s the reason for their huge popularity, because everybody loves the idea of growing their own citrus, their own tropical fruits. Another popular plant for me is the peace lily. Easy-care plant, lower light, it has a beautiful white flower periodically. It’s a great, easy-care plant.

RM: Anything a beginner should avoid?

Hensel: You know, I’ve had plenty of failures over the years, no question. And I always tell people, “Don’t fear failure. Learn from it. Learn from your failure and improve yourself. Pick another plant or try again.”

RM: What are the advantages of using a plant as home decor?

Hensel: I think people just like the natural look. They can add a plant, and they can buy a decorative pot to put it in and dress it up. You start loving plants, and hopefully your family, your children will enjoy plants, and you’ll keep passing [that enjoyment on] from generation to generation.

Perfect Pairings

A sampling of local, handmade pots to complement your next houseplant