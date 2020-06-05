× 1 of 5 Expand Petersburg Pickers' new location at 2 N. Sycamore St. (Photo courtesy Kimberly Ann Calos) × 2 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy Kimberly Ann Calos × 3 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy Kimberly Ann Calos × 4 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy Kimberly Ann Calos × 5 of 5 Expand Calos' motto, recently enshrined in a tattoo (Photo courtesy Kimberly Ann Calos) Prev Next

Over the past two years, Kimberly Ann Calos eyed a corner shop in Old Towne Petersburg to relocate her upcycled decor and accessories business, Petersburg Pickers. The unit at 2 N. Sycamore St. had been unoccupied since the early 2000s, and after some back-and-forth with landlord Joe Battiston (who also happened to be the landlord of her shop’s former building at 110 Guarantee St.), she agreed to purchase the space in March.

Just a few days later, the coronavirus pandemic forced her to close her shop doors in the interest of safety, hampering the opening of the new location. Suddenly, what would be the eighth relocation of her business of 30 years was now feeling like it could be the last.

While the universe seemed to be working against her, she stayed true to her motto, “Go! Go! Go!” — words she recently had tattooed on her arm — to keep her business afloat as she transitioned to the new storefront. “I had to be able to adapt and change and move forward, especially to get past the pit-in-the-stomach feeling that I felt when COVID hit.”

Kimberly Ann Calos

Planning an inventory liquidation sale at her former shop was no longer an option, and Calos was left with items that she had to move. So, for the first time in the history of her business, she began online sales. “I was so surprised by the response,” she says, adding that 90% of the items she listed online sold and the remainder she donated to a local nonprofit thrift shop. Customers purchased merchandise online and then visited the store for curbside pickup. Calos is still offering limited online sales out of her new space but is unsure whether it is something she will continue to offer in the long term.

Even with online sales, Calos still had to postpone some payments to creditors and request lower minimum payments to stay afloat while her doors were closed. Acknowledging that while it wasn’t easy, her “Go! Go! Go!” motto got her through without the aid of any loans or grants.

The 61-year-old Calos says she has no plans to retire, but she was on the hunt for a more manageable space, and the downtown Petersburg shop was the perfect choice. It also didn’t hurt that she now lives in an apartment above the store. Her former shop comprised 7,000 square feet, and she says a lot of that space went unused. The new location is 2,100 square feet, “a third smaller, but 100 times better.”

The shop's visibility, ease of access from Interstate 95 and layout all contribute to the customer experience. “In this [location] I can greet people, I can help people, and they can help me,” she says. “It’s just a much more friendly, inclusive environment, even with social distancing.”

Calos held a soft opening on Friday, May 29, just as protests erupted in Central Virginia in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. On Saturday, a group of peaceful protestors gathered in front of her shop window, but she was unaware of why the group was there. She asked the gathering to relocate and even called the police. However, once she realized they were peacefully protesting to end racial injustice, she went back out and offered water and chairs to members of the crowd. “What’s going on in the world today matters to me, and I can’t be silent about injustice; it’s something that I’ve felt strongly about and have always since I was a little girl.”

And while the Petersburg protests were without incident, a vague social media post stating Petersburg needed to be ready blended with news of violence in Richmond caused Calos to worry about vandalism to her shop. “I was up all night wondering if someone was going to come by and throw a rock through my window and vandalize the building that Joe worked so hard on.”

In actuality, the post was a call for a peaceful gathering in the area. Thus far the protests have remained peaceful in Petersburg, and Calos has joined in on a couple of the demonstrations, marching with fellow residents and Petersburg police. It's something she says she’d like to do more, but the demands of her business keep her busy. “I don’t like to call them protests, they’re really more solidarity marches,” she says, noting that being vocal and standing up for rights is important to her not only as a person, but as a business owner and the mother of a son who identifies as gay.

Calos says her first few days open have far exceeded her expectations. Shop patrons are still maintaining social distancing and wearing masks as most of the commonwealth enters phase two of the governor's reopening plan.

Gone are the days of antique furniture finds, replaced with statement pieces that fit into a modern decor. Customers will find designer clothing and accessories, estate and costume jewelry, home furnishings including decor and small pieces of furniture, and a large selection of local and found art. Now largely dependent on individuals bringing in items to consign, Calos no longer holds estate sales. However, her passion for finding a deal and unique piece remains unwavering. She recalls always having a passion for scavenging and dumpster diving, going back to her junior prom, when she bought her dress for $5 from The Salvation Army. “I’ve been doing this stuff since before it was cool, and it ended up evolving into a business for me.”

Prices range from $3 to $795, but Calos says her median price is under $50 and there is also a large selection of finds for $10 and $20.

Petersburg Pickers is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are not required for consigners, but individuals can call to schedule an appointment outside of regular business hours. For more information, visit petersburgpickers.com.