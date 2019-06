× Expand Photo courtesy People via Plants

For Valerie Molnar and Matt Spahr, crafting a ceramic planter is about connecting with nature and the calm that comes with caring for a plant. Molnar and Spahr sell handmade planters through their business, People Via Plants. They use 3-D design and a slip-casting technique to create custom designs.

The planters cost $45 and up and are available at Quirk Gallery, Pomona and through instagram.com/peopleviaplants.