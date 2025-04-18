A Cottage Continuation

× Expand Handcrafted creations from On U (Photo by Greg Silvestri)

On U, the Richmond jewelry brand and Grove Avenue staple, has moved to a new studio space in the West End — a cottage, to be exact. After seven years at her studio and storefront on Grove Avenue, owner Donna Silvestri moved the brand into an intimate workshop at 7008 W. Franklin St. near the Village Shopping Center.

The brand’s handmade necklaces, bracelets and earrings are inspired in part by Silvestri’s travels, during which she acquires many of the antiques worked into the pieces.

In the new space, Silvestri plans to offer classes for jewelry making and basket weaving, her newest hobby. The studio displays premade designs and also offers custom pieces based on clients’ unique interests.

“I love being able to do special orders for people; it makes it more special [to them],” Silvestri says.

Customers can shop in the new studio by appointment or at onujewelry.com.