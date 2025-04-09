Something Old, Something New

× Expand Photo courtesy Nine Roses

When Nine Roses moved to its new storefront at 3300 W. Broad St. last November, the brand planned for a different, more intimate jewelry shopping experience from its last location. Instead of hosting public shopping hours, owners Eliza and Nick DeRosa shifted their business model to a private showroom where they work with clients during one-on-one appointments. “There’s a more thoughtful, informed consumer who’s been driving [this model of shopping] for years, and they don’t want to feel rushed or pressured,” Nick says, “because it’s a big investment, and you want to make the right pick.”

The duo started the brand 10 years ago this month from a storefront on Belmont Avenue in the Museum District. Nine Roses initially sold a mixture of original work and other jewelry brands, with Nick at first making the original pieces in-house. As the business expanded, the production side moved to a studio in New York while the retail side remained in Richmond. To stay in business for a decade, the brand has undergone a few location changes around town and variations in its designs, though the DeRosas have maintained their passion for crafting modern heirlooms. “There are certain things that are just classic, and they can’t really go tired,” Nick says.

When it comes to setting the tone for potential clients, Nick draws satisfaction from representing a customer’s personal taste in a piece and hopes the new brick-and-mortar space amplifies that feeling. “Whether it’s a financial thought or the thought of the design, there’s a lot that goes into it,” he says. “So, it’s nice to just have a really private, peaceful, chill place to hang out and talk about it.”

Clients can make appointments at ninerosesjewelers.com.