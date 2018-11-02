Letting Go

× Expand Maxx Gerard (Photo by Monica Escamilla)

For a man with a beard as intimidating as his own, Maxx Gerard is surprisingly laid-back.

“I’m just having fun with it and letting it go,” says Gerard. “It just keeps getting bigger.”

Gerard entered his beard in the 2017 World Beard and Moustache Championships, where it placed fourth in the “full beard natural under 15 centimeters” category. Before, he had mutton chops, and then a moustache and then he decided to grow out a full beard three years ago.

Around the same time he started growing the beard, Gerard started working security at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery. Soon came his nickname — the “Sheriff of Hardywood.” One year, for Halloween, Gerard showed up to Hardywood dressed in a sheriff’s outfit. “It just kind of stuck from there,” he says. “I’m more of a deterrent. I just stare and look mean.”

Gerard is a member of the RVA Beard League, the part charitable organization, part social club that is striving to “make Richmond an even better place to live.” The league supports the community by volunteering for local charities and events. “The 9/11 stair climb is one of the favorites we do,” says Gerard. The league also cleans up and sponsors roads, and helps with other organizations like the SPCA.

Richmonders looking to grow their own facial hair can participate in Movember, a charity that calls on men to grow out a moustache during the month of November to raise awareness about men’s health issues. As for any tips to help out along the way, Gerard says, “You just gotta let it go.”

GROOMING GEAR

A sampling of products to make your beard its best

Ironworks James River Man Classic Shaving Soap

$14 for a 4 1/4-ounce tub

Work up this classic soap into a lather with your favorite badger brush for a great shave. It’s made from natural ingredients and has a masculine scent. Order online or visit Ironworks at 2228 Old Brick Road in Glen Allen.

Wolfgang Beard Co. Beard Balm

$12 for a 2-ounce tub

This product from a Richmond-based company comes recommended by Gerard: “Your beard actually sucks moisture away from your face,” he says, making a good beard balm essential.

Hooligan’s Beard Co. Big Papa Beard Oil

$15 for a 1-ounce bottle

Here’s another product recommended by Gerard. According to the Hooligan’s Beard website, this scent is both “mellow and manly.” Named after the “Hooligan-in-chief’s” father-in-law, Big Papa’s scent is pipe tobacco with “a splash of cherry.”