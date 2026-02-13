Vintage Finds and Local Vibes

× Expand Photo courtesy Richmond Night Market

Richmond is a haven for artists, makers and cultural trendsetters — many of whom can be found at the city’s equally diverse pop-up, vintage and artisan markets.

Find a curated mix of craft and wellness vendors at the Richmond Moon Market, held at Stone Brewing, or join its annual celebration of fungi at Mushroom Mania. Shop Mystic Markets’ holiday-themed makers events, including Pride brunch markets and a trunk or treat at SB’s Lakeside LoveShack, as well as monthly sip-and-shops at The Veil Brewing Co. in Scott’s Addition and on Forest Hill Avenue. And explore a range of antiques and collector’s items at Odd Balls Collectibles Outdoor Flea Market at the Merchants Walk Shopping Center in the West End.

For those waxing nostalgic for the 1980s, ’90s and early aughts, Holly Clark’s Retro Vibes Market offers a host of VHS tapes, DVDs and toys, as well as pop-cultural and fan art. Clark recently opened a downtown storefront, Rewind Vintage, with similar inventory but says the Retro Vibes gatherings will continue this year. She has plans for Halloween and winter holiday pop-ups and hopes to hold additional events in spring and summer.

“I have a deep passion for bringing retro goods to the community and creating this fun community space,” Clark says. “There’s a big love for it here.”

Clark is also one of the organizers behind RVA Retro Gaming’s Retro Swap. Held three times a year at The Answer Brewpub, the swap meet features regional vendors who cater to retro gamers and related hobbies, like retro media and vintage electronics. Guests are also encouraged to bring games and media to sell or trade. RVA Retro Gaming sets up a free playable museum at the event, where visitors can experience older gaming systems from Sega, Nintendo, Atari, Coleco and SNK’s Neo Geo.

“There is a renewed interest in retro gaming, with more shops and pop-ups opening, and more local events including retro gaming areas,” says Ryan Shapiro, one of RetroSwap’s organizers. “We’re proud to be a part of the thriving retro gaming interest in the Richmond arts and culture scene.”

Many pop-up markets offer live music, food trucks, and other activities in addition to shopping. This includes the arts-focused Richmond Night Market offering performances by music, dance, and spoken word artists. Now in its eighth season, the gathering celebrates the city’s creativity and cultural richness through a monthly market featuring local artisans. Vendors offer goods ranging from handmade jewelry and apparel to original artwork, natural body care products, home goods and culturally inspired foods.

“Artisan markets are vital because they give local creatives a direct platform to share their stories, build sustainable businesses and connect with supporters face-to-face,” says Melody Short, co-founder of the Richmond Night Market. “They create a sense of place — offering cultural experiences, fostering economic opportunity and strengthening community pride. In a city like Richmond, where art and history are deeply intertwined, markets like ours help preserve traditions while nurturing the next generation of makers and entrepreneurs.”

