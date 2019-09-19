Made in RVA

Accessories are a style maven’s secret weapon, transforming dresses, shirts and suits into brand-new experiences, with a simple hoop in the ear or a statement necklace. In the Richmond area, there is an array of local designers and boutiques that can bolster your personal collection. Here are six suggestions:

The Everyday Necklace

The decolletage always seems to be subtly calling out for attention — go ahead and give it what it wants. A collection of simple necklaces can be worn every day, dressed up or down. Maslo Jewelry (below, center) carries a minimalist collection of layered chokers, slides and what they refer to as a “standard necklace” in golds, blacks, and other earth tones and textures. They are both durable and wearable. For daintier, more ethereal layers, Giant Lion (below, right) carries simple everyday chains accented with small pearls and diamonds.

The Hoop

Few accessories have as many iterations as the hoop earring. Gold, silver, diamond, layered, hammered, thin, hollow, large, small — the classic hoop earring is a crucial accessory. Add a feminine touch to a corporate suit or make a minidress party official with a pair. Kristy Santelli Cotter of Drift Riot creates a wide range of hoop earrings that are available online (above, left) or in a variety of boutiques, including Need Supply Co.

Statement Earrings

A simple T-shirt or black dress can be elevated many ways. The easiest way is with a pair of bold statement earrings. Colorful, hand-crafted earrings can turn plain jeans and a T-shirt into a polished, street-style ensemble or add a bit of funk to a basic cocktail dress. Add to your collection with locally made earrings from Molly Virginia Made (above, left) or Nina Zabal (above, right). Both artists create arch, snake, drop or hoop designs by hand, available in bold colors and patterns like lilac, camo or sunrise ombre.

The Statement Necklace

We’re a colorful crowd here in Richmond. Once the foundation of your jewelry collection has been laid, it’s OK to let it bloom with statement necklaces. Choose designs that feature colors you love, inspired by shapes that light you up. For example, if you’re a gardener, choose a necklace featuring your favorite flower. For a statement piece like no other, reach out to Dransfield Jewelers. One of the four jewelry designers on staff can bring your vision to life.

Delicate Studs

While hoops are THE essentials, stud earrings come in a close second. Reach for stud earrings when your shirt has a lot of character or your hairstyle is on the creative side for the day. Studs don’t have to be simple; Dear Neighbor (above, left) in Church Hill stocks studs in floral designs, golden seashells, mini chains and bars (by Giant Lion, above, right)

The Wrist Situation

Some women wear their hearts on their sleeves; others wear adventures on their wrists. Local jewelry designer Hali Emminger of Hechizo (right) creates bracelets and more with ceramics, metals and textiles. The traveler infuses her global explorations into her designs, which feature worry dolls, tassels and coins. Her bracelets are whimsical yet wearable from the office to the beach.