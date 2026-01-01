Make It Your Own

× Expand Dominga Gardner, founder of makerspace Les Sardines

"Less screen time and more connection.”

This is the mission driving Les Sardines Studio, a venture from owner and instructor Dominga Gardner. To accomplish it, she encourages her patrons to let their imaginations run wild.

The crafting workshop and studio took over the former Wild Wander space at 425 Strawberry St. in November 2025, turning it into a whimsical destination for all ages to experiment freely with art and spark new depths of creativity while building friendships along the way.

Les Sardines’ crafting events are Gardner’s signature offering — part art class, part party. Past events have included making papier-mâché pumpkins that doubled as little animal houses and wreath-making parties, a particular hit around the holidays. Other functions include tween nights, featuring two lively hours of pizza, dancing and crafts, and ladies’ “craft therapy” nights.

“It’s seriously amazing,” Gardner says. “A bunch of women come together, there’s no screen time, [they’re] working with their hands, [and] there’s no small talk — the conversation is deep right away.”

While this is Gardner’s first brick-and-mortar location, she first launched her creative studio in 2020, inspired by the crafts — including life-sized painted silhouettes — she made with her kids. Her imaginative ideas proved contagious, and neighborhood kids began stopping by to join in. Still, Gardner dreamed of having a bigger space, settling on the Strawberry Street shop in 2025.

In 2026, Les Sardines plans to bring more signature events to its 1,000-square-foot space in the Fan. This month, most sessions will focus on manifesting intentions for the new year or the future. Activities for older kids will include making charm bracelets or necklaces, and younger children will have the opportunity to design colorful portraits.

The emphasis is “curiosity over perfection all the time,” Gardner says. “It’s all about the process, not the finished product. I want kids to look at materials and think outside of the box.”

Kid-centric classes are held Tuesday through Thursday at various times; Friday nights and weekend afternoons are reserved for tween and adult classes. Workshop prices range from $25 to $125, depending on materials, with sessions limited to 10-15 people.