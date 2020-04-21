Leather Love

× Expand Photo courtesy Elise Welker Photography

Kimberly Fleming and Eva Harris clicked when they met at their children’s Midlothian neighborhood bus stop in fall 2017. They talked about the next phase of their lives, and that led them to start a handmade leather jewelry business, KEVA Style, which now has 10 employees.

“We really work hard at discovering new, fresh lines of leather in different colors and textures that you don’t see anywhere else,” Fleming says.

Their leaf-shaped earrings and chunky cuffs, priced from $24 to $56, come in a kaleidoscope of colors and patterns. Stocked at shops locally and around the country, they’re also available online.