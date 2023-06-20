Personal Touch

× Expand Lakisha Greene, owner of House of Le’laMone’, aims to help businesswomen find their style and focus.

Growing up watching her mother coordinate fashion shows around Richmond and exercising her power to support other women inspired Lakisha Greene to build her own company, House of Le’laMone’, which styles women to feel good inside and out.

Greene, a fashion designer, established her wardrobe styling company in 2013. At first, the business was facing difficulties, she says. “My struggle was trying to figure out my place and trying to figure out my clientele.”

With time, Greene recognized her company attracted female entrepreneurs. By solidifying her audience and marketing strategies in 2016, Greene says she became not only a stylist for women but also worked to style their businesses. “I’ve always had a deep connection with women,” she says. “They always end up telling me a story of their journey of where they are trying to go and how they are trying to get there.”

Greene says she ensures her clients feel physically and mentally beautiful by going through an initial consulting process that includes determining a woman’s personal style and finding what feels comfortable for her.

She asks clients, “Who are you becoming as an entrepreneur and businesswoman?” This helps them stylistically and also challenges them to envision themselves as leaders for their businesses. Consulting, Greene says, is her signature strategy in discovering what works best for her clients.

“It’s such a blessing to help them along the way,” she says.

House of Le’laMone’ is located at 1731 Wall St., Suite 3655. Greene offers services for customizing a personal wardrobe to best suit a woman’s body type and lifestyle and creating her business’s look.

Greene has also branched out and started Le’laMone’ Beauty, a cruelty-free cosmetics line. She runs multiple brands, all with the purpose of serving women and making them feel confident, she says.

Despite running a business for several years, Greene says she is always learning on the job and wants to ensure her company is relatable and accessible. She says that she hopes to expand her company and become a global name.

“This journey, to me, is about growth,” she says. “It’s personal.”