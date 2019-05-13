Making a Move

× Expand Customers outside Jezebel's original location in Ashland (Photo by Jay Paul)

Jezebel’s of Carytown has relocated to 3455 W. Cary St. from its former Ashland location of 10 years. Owner Vicki Hendrick says the move was due to a rent increase at her former building. Jezebel’s sells women’s apparel and accessories that Hendrick describes as “fun and funky.”

Sourced internationally, items range from Thailand tie-dyes to linen ensembles made in Italy. The inventory constantly rotates, so patrons always find something new. “It’s one-of-a-kind art-to-wear,” Hendrick says.

Look for online shopping at shopjezebels.com later this year.