Hues of Blue

Make waves with watery motifs

by

Give your space a cool, coastal feel with some contemporary influences this spring. Abstract watercolor prints and wave motifs can provide a picturesque interior for your home. Set it off with Classic Blue, the Pantone Color of the Year, to keep your palette from going adrift.

×

1 of 8

Living_Style_Opener_COURTESYYORKWALLCOVERINGS_rp0420.jpg

Coastal Impressions Wallpaper, Carey Lind Designs, $26.20 per roll

×

2 of 8

Living_Style_Console_COURTESY_rp0420.jpg

“Tanami” credenza by BDI, LaDiff, $2,499

×

3 of 8

Living_Style_Plates_JAYPAUL_rp0420.jpg

Blue Swirl enamelware by BORNN, Crème de la Crème, small plate $20, dinner plate $22

×

4 of 8

Living_Style_Light_COURTESY_rp0420.jpg

Small Wire Wave gold chandelier, Shades of Light, $1,130

×

5 of 8

Living_Style_Platter_JAYPAUL_rp0420.jpg

Large marbleized porcelain platter, Beckon Home, $25

×

6 of 8

Living_Style_Painting_JAYPAUL_rp0420.jpg

Original art by Mary Tooker, Gild and Ash, $795

×

7 of 8

Living_Style_Pillow_JAYPAUL_rp0420.jpg

Pillow, Bridget Beari Home Store, $180

×

8 of 8

Living_Style_Swatches_JAYPAUL_rp0420.jpg

“Onyx” fabric, U-fab, $29.99/yard

Tags

by

Connect With Us

Handpicked Holiday Gift Guide