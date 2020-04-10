Hues of Blue

Give your space a cool, coastal feel with some contemporary influences this spring. Abstract watercolor prints and wave motifs can provide a picturesque interior for your home. Set it off with Classic Blue, the Pantone Color of the Year, to keep your palette from going adrift.

Coastal Impressions Wallpaper, Carey Lind Designs, $26.20 per roll
"Tanami" credenza by BDI, LaDiff, $2,499
Blue Swirl enamelware by BORNN, Crème de la Crème, small plate $20, dinner plate $22
Small Wire Wave gold chandelier, Shades of Light, $1,130
Large marbleized porcelain platter, Beckon Home, $25
Original art by Mary Tooker, Gild and Ash, $795
Pillow, Bridget Beari Home Store, $180
"Onyx" fabric, U-fab, $29.99/yard