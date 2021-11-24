Handcrafted Holidays

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

With this robust lineup of events, you can find something for everyone on your list — and maybe a special treat for yourself, too.

Minority Business Black Friday Sale

Support boutique minority businesses at this late-night artisan market. Friday, Nov. 26, midnight to 3 a.m. 6949 Hull Street Road

Over the River Makers Mart Holiday Market

This holiday market will highlight artists and makers from the South Side of Richmond. Nov. 26-27, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bon Air Shopping Center

Artisan Holiday Market

Bolster small businesses on Small Business Saturday at this craft market hosted by Hardywood West Creek. Nov. 27, noon to 6 p.m., 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive

The Brunch Market

The Brunch Market puts a fresh twist on holiday shopping: Enjoy Pinky’s brunch and support local businesses. Nov. 27 and Dec. 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3015 Norfolk St.

Bizarre Bazaar

Since 1975, this holiday market has brought uncommon gifts to Richmond for the holidays. Enjoy live music, festive decorations and food and drink while browsing over 475 vendors. Dec. 2-5, Richmond Raceway Complex, Gate 4

Atlas Holiday Market

Art, gifts and goods all lovingly created by local makers with a connection to the arts nonprofit ART 180. Online and in person. Dec. 3-13, 114 W. Marshall St.

Carytown Open Air Christmas Market

Shop a variety of gifts and goods at this outdoor market, including jewelry, furniture and artwork. Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 810 W. Cary St.

The Ginter Park Show

Find whimsical handmade goods that make perfect holiday gifts. Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3421 Hawthorne Ave.

Richmond Night Market Holiday Villages

In December, the Richmond Night Market will host a series of holiday villages, featuring its usual vendors and new artists. Dec. 4, 11, 18, 19, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., locations vary

Holiday Artisan Market at Mainline Brewery

Sip craft beer and shop for produce, jewelry, home goods and more at this open-air market. Dec. 5, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1603 Ownby Lane

Richmond Makers Market

At this dog-friendly market, Basic City Beer Co. will host a bevy of vendors offering a range of holiday essentials. Dec. 5, noon to 6 p.m. 212 W. Sixth St.

Carytown Holiday Artisan Market

The Carytown Farmers Market will transform into an art show featuring handmade gifts, live music and food vendors. Dec. 11-12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 3201 Maplewood Ave.

Ongoing

Bizarre Market

The Bizarre Market offers unique handcrafted goods, both in person or via its online store. Through Dec. 24, Wednesday-Sunday, noon to 6 p.m., 2707 W. Cary St.

Sip and Shop: Holiday Vendors Market

Browse local businesses while enjoying dessert, beer and wine. Through Dec. 19, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 6 p.m., Stony Point Fashion Park

Holiday Handmade Showcase at Westchester Commons

Browse handcrafted Christmas ornaments, photography and other home decor at Westchester Commons every weekend this holiday season. Nov. 27-Dec. 19, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m., 153 Perimeter Drive, Midlothian

Studio Two Three Winter Market

This art emporium is putting a festive spin on its year-round gallery and classes. Nov. 27-Dec. 24, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 3300 W. Clay St.

Visual Arts Center of Richmond Gallery Shop

Skip the holiday shopping chaos and support Richmond artists at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s online artisan shop.