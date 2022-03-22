× Expand Photo courtesy Less Than

After opening his original Less Than shop in Norfolk in May 2020, Chris Simmonds has expanded into Richmond at 1 N. Lombardy St. (his fourth location). The shop carries zero-waste, eco-friendly lifestyle products, from toothpaste tabs to unscented dish soap pucks. The shop has a refill station, offering items from hand soap to vinegar by the ounce, reducing plastic packaging waste. Look for new inventory throughout the year, including toxin-free cosmetics and new scents for refill station offerings.