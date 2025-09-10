Gift Shop Shuffle

× Expand Ellie Caplice and Ann Alverson, owners of Gild and Ash (Photo by Jay Paul)

Gild and Ash, a West End retailer of women’s accessories, home goods and gifts, is making a mile-long migration this month.

On Aug. 15, Gild and Ash closed the doors of its Patterson Avenue storefront after nine years in the space. The move stems from a redevelopment project that will turn the boutique and the neighboring Westhampton Pastry Shop into a four-story multiuse building.

Opening this month, the new location of Gild and Ash is at 5021 Huguenot Road, part of the River Road II Shopping Center. The 3,500-square-foot storefront is more than three times the size of the original shop. Neighboring stores include Osaka Sushi & Steak, Dimension Z, and Stella’s Grocery.

Co-owners Ellie Caplice and Ann Alverson knew that they would eventually need to find a bigger space, and the redevelopment project at their old building was the perfect opportunity to make the leap.

“We both think it’s a great location and neighborhood to be in,” Caplice says. “We love all of the different stores that are here, and we just felt like we would fit in well.”

With the extra space, the co-owners plan to expand their offerings, including new furniture inventory, more jewelry and candles, and improvements to their clothing selection, particularly loungewear.

The additional square footage will also allow Caplice and Alverson to create more elaborate displays for various products, including vignettes showing how items can be used in the home.

“We’ll let people see how a product will work in a specific space [such as] a kitchen, bar area or a living space,” Caplice says.