Tiptoe Through the Tulips

April is tulip season in Central Virginia, and the Main Plaza at Short Pump Town Center will be transformed into a floral wonderland from April 18-20, as the mall presents Field of Tulips: An Urban Garden Experience in collaboration with flower farm Bloomia and the Nomads Agency.

More than 12,000 tulips of assorted colors and shapes will be on display, and guests can pick and purchase the hydroponically grown blooms of their choice. Entry to the garden is free, with 10 percent of flower purchases benefiting the Rotary Club of Innsbrook and its health, safety and literacy programs.

In addition to the fragrant, colorful spectacle the pop-up garden will provide, “the generosity of the event's customers and partners will help us provide support for local youth and seniors,” says Innsbrook Rotary President Phil Goodhart.

Short Pump Town Center is located at 11800 W. Broad St. and open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.