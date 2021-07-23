Feet First

× Expand Photo courtesy Ledbury

Ledbury has launched Tangier, its first in-house footwear line. Designed by Ledbury in collaboration with Ron Rider of Rider Boot Co. and manufactured in Italy, the collection uses European and African leathers. Styles include Chelsea boots, loafers and lace-up boots, and they’re available in a range of colors; prices run from $275 to $450. CEO Paul Trible says a new style will be released each month until fall.

Noting a comeback for dressier footwear, Trible says, “There’s really a market for nicer shoes that are transitional styles that can be worn in a lot of settings, but also our big thing is constructing them in a way that they last you a decade.”

Available in store and online at ledbury.com.