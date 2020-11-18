Feather Weather

× 1 of 9 Expand Plume in Fossil wallpaper, cavernhome.com, $165 per roll (Photo courtesy Cavern Home) × 2 of 9 Expand Lark skirted swivel glider, U-Fab, $1,548 (Photo by Sophie Lancione) × 3 of 9 Expand Midcentury cast metal silvertone pheasant, Sheppard Street Antiques, $55/pair (Photo by Sophie Lancione) × 4 of 9 Expand Framed feather art, Bridget Beari Home Store, $52 (Photo by Sophie Lancione) × 5 of 9 Expand Painted ostrich egg on Lucite stand, Fraiche, $95 (Photo by Sophie Lancione) × 6 of 9 Expand Gray feather glass pendant, Shades of Light, $244 (Photo courtesy Shades of Light) × 7 of 9 Expand Faux-fur feather pillow, Arhaus, $89 (Photo courtesy Arhaus) × 8 of 9 Expand Decoupage feather tray by John Derian, Crème de la Crème, $99 (Photo by Sophie Lancione) × 9 of 9 Expand Round feather and bamboo decorative wall art, Target, $210/set of two (Photo courtesy Target) Prev Next

The sky’s the limit this season, with leaf-like feathery accents providing a subtle hint of autumnal elegance in your life. Ground your space with soothing earth tones, then set your nest apart with some accents like plumed prints and textures such as feathery pillows that evoke a migration motif fit for late fall and a transition into the holidays.