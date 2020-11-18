Feather Weather

1 of 9
Plume in Fossil wallpaper, cavernhome.com, $165 per roll (Photo courtesy Cavern Home)
Lark skirted swivel glider, U-Fab, $1,548 (Photo by Sophie Lancione)
Midcentury cast metal silvertone pheasant, Sheppard Street Antiques, $55/pair (Photo by Sophie Lancione)
Framed feather art, Bridget Beari Home Store, $52 (Photo by Sophie Lancione)
Painted ostrich egg on Lucite stand, Fraiche, $95 (Photo by Sophie Lancione)
Gray feather glass pendant, Shades of Light, $244 (Photo courtesy Shades of Light)
Faux-fur feather pillow, Arhaus, $89 (Photo courtesy Arhaus)
Decoupage feather tray by John Derian, Crème de la Crème, $99 (Photo by Sophie Lancione)
Round feather and bamboo decorative wall art, Target, $210/set of two (Photo courtesy Target)
The sky’s the limit this season, with leaf-like feathery accents providing a subtle hint of autumnal elegance in your life. Ground your space with soothing earth tones, then set your nest apart with some accents like plumed prints and textures such as feathery pillows that evoke a migration motif fit for late fall and a transition into the holidays.