Dancing Shoes

Ellman's Dance Boutique owner Rosemary Liberto says good pointe shoe fittings help ensure each customer is fitted properly to prevent injuries and improve performance. (Photo by Abigail Grey Johnston)

For 75 years, Ellman’s Dance Boutique has been an institution in Richmond’s dance community. Its third owner, Rosemary Liberto, says she is proud to continue Ellman’s legacy of personalized service.

The Patterson Avenue boutique has its roots in a general shoe store founded in 1948 in Carytown by John and Ida Ellman. Based on customers’ requests, dance shoes and apparel were later added to its inventory. In 1980, the Ellmans retired and sold the business to a friend, Jo Anne Wade Draucker, who further expanded the dance merchandise and moved the boutique to West Cary Street.

It was at this location that Liberto, then a high school student, began working her first job at the store she had been visiting as a dancer since she was a little girl. She continued working at Ellman’s during high school and college, eventually becoming store manager. She left to work in the fitness industry but returned to Richmond in 2001 to resume her position at Ellman’s. In 2016, she bought the store from Draucker. Ellman’s moved and reopened in January 2022 at 8524 Patterson Ave. in Beverly Hills Shopping Center.

Liberto’s favorite part of the job is pointe shoe fittings, where she seeks to ensure that each customer is fitted properly to prevent injuries and improve performance. Dedication to one-on-one attention is what sets Ellman’s Dance Boutique apart, Liberto says. “It takes a long time to learn how to fit pointe shoes properly, but it’s worth it to see the satisfaction on a customer’s face when they find the perfect fit.”

Ellman’s has introduced e-commerce to its website (ellmansdancewear.com), but “the in-person customer experience remains unchanged,” Liberto says. Customers receive the personalized attention Ellman’s is known for even if they place an order online for pickup.

The boutique will mark its 75th anniversary with promotions and sales for customers. Liberto says she is developing plans for a celebration later this year. “Ellman’s Dance Boutique is more than just a store,” she says. “It’s a place where dancers can find the perfect shoes and dance attire while receiving personalized attention from experienced professionals.”