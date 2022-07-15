Sock It to Me

Petersburg residents Brian and Jennifer Eschbach can often be seen along the mountain biking trails at Pocahontas State Park or hiking parts of the Appalachian Trail in Virginia near the Blue Ridge Parkway. Their teenage son, Aidan, hikes and rock climbs weekly. Spending so much time on their feet, the Eschbachs started brainstorming their ideal hiking sock, and the result was Easy Wind Outfitters and their flagship product, Merino wool hiking socks.

“We wanted to figure out a way to have a business that we could be outside more,” Brian Eschbach says. “We were tired of blah hiking socks.”

Jennifer and Brian Eschbach

The Eschbachs launched the online business in November 2021 with four sock designs. Eschbach says they spent about two years working with hosieries to develop the structure and style for the socks, which are composed mostly of wool sourced from Merino sheep in New Zealand.

“Merino is one of those fabrics that is breathable, it’s strong, it keeps you warm in the winter and cool in the summer, and it’s so soft, you don’t get blisters, but it dries fast, so if you get sweaty or [wet during a] creek crossing, it dries real fast,” Eschbach says.

The socks cost $22 to $24 and are manufactured in Colorado. All of Easy Wind Outfitters’ products are made in the U.S., including T-shirts, knit beanies and versatile sun shields that can be worn a dozen different ways, from a mask to a scrunchie.

Eschbach says 5% of Easy Wind’s monthly proceeds are donated to Virginia State Parks.

More designs are in the works, including a short version of their Merino wool sock that running enthusiasts have requested. Eschbach says the versatility of their socks makes them ideal beyond the hiking trail, from lounging around the house to construction work.

“We’re outside constantly,” Eschbach says. “So if we can parlay that into a business that can keep us out there to make a living and have the time to help other people, that’s kind of our goal and our business plan, really.”