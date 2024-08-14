Pet Care Pioneers

× Expand Photo courtesy Dog House Cat Pet Supply Co.

Dog House Cat Pet Supply Co.

Richmond local Ashley Smiley always loved animals, but she never found the inspiration to work with them full time until a layoff in 2020.

“The idea of starting my own business really started with a boarded-up building in my neighborhood that I’d pass every day. It became a goal of mine to be ‘the pet shop on the corner,’” Smiley says.

That vacant storefront at 5 W. Broad St. became Dog House Cat Pet Supply Co., a full-service pet store with a self-service wash station, dog treats, toys, fine pet foods and other pet favorites. Nestled in Richmond’s Arts District, the independently owned shop marked its first anniversary in July.

Scenthound

When Scenthound, a Florida-based dog grooming store, announced an expansion this spring into Short Pump (10921 W. Broad St., Suite B) Virginia native Freddie Harris ditched a desk job with the company’s corporate end and became a franchisee. Scenthound’s membership-based service provides wellness and hygiene care for dogs to improve their health and to enrich the connection between people and their beloved pups.

“I wanted to work more in person but also wanted to establish and grow a business with a strong company culture for the employees,” Harris says.