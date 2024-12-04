In With the Old

× Expand Dead People’s Stuff Vintage Market will return to Main Line Brewery on Ownby Lane Saturday, Dec. 7. (Photo courtesy Dead People’s Stuff Vintage Market)

Whether it’s a fur-trimmed coat from the 1970s or Y2K-era sundresses and band tees, each item of clo­thing at Dead People’s Stuff Vintage Market has a second chance at landing in someone’s closet. Held monthly since April 2023, the market, whose name plays on the nature of secondhand retailers, sparks curiosity about the stories behind each garment: Who wore it, and how did it end up here?

“Most of the original owners of antique or vintage items have since passed away,” says founder Jacob Bledsoe. “We, as collectors and enthusiasts of vintage and antiques, find joy in finding new homes for these items.”

With an interest in fashion and a background in event planning, Bledsoe and his partner, Kailen Smith, held the inaugural market after relocating to Richmond the year prior. Since then, Dead People’s Stuff has united vintage fashion enthusiasts in different venues around the city.

“It was kind of the perfect place, because Richmond had a thriving fashion and vintage scene far before we got here,” Bledsoe says. “We’re just grateful to be able to play a part in helping it stay alive.”

Bledsoe reviews monthly applications from vintage collectors to build the market’s lineup of around 35 vendors. He says locals’ interest exceeded his expectations early, and the market is growing to match. Bledsoe notes that food trucks and live music at the pop-ups contribute to a high-energy atmosphere that attracts new and repeat buyers and sellers.

Each merchant brings their own personality to the market, with details such as custom signs in tune with their aesthetic. It’s easy to spot Shanna Cookinham’s booth, Mini Thrift, next to her mustard-yellow Volkswagen van. Cookinham says markets like these lead to inspiration for new looks. “Richmond is a cool spot. And I feel like people in Richmond can really dress,” she says.

Kitty Lou’s foray into vintage fashion started at age 14, when she started shopping for secondhand clothes at thrift stores. Now 17, Lou has sold her finds at multiple Dead People’s Stuff markets. “I really like that it’s eclectic,” she says. “There’s a wide range of people that shop here, different styles and ages. My collection is really eclectic, so it fits really well with the clientele.”

As interest has grown, Dead People’s Stuff plans to expand and work with even more venues in 2025. The market’s December pop-up will be held at Main Line Brewery on Saturday, Dec. 7. More information, including food, music and vendor lineups, can be found on their Instagram page, @deadpeoplesstuffva.