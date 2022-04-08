Dancing Away

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

After 73 years in Carytown, Ellman’s Dancewear has packed up its dancing shoes and headed for the hills — Beverly Hills Shopping Center, that is. The boutique reopened in January at 8524 Patterson Ave., and owner Rosemary Liberto says the move was primarily the result of customer requests. She says her clientele has increasingly grown within the surrounding areas of Richmond, and traffic and a lack of parking had hindered store patrons. She adds that rising rent costs in Carytown were also a concern.

However, Liberto acknowledges Ellman’s history within the historic shopping district. “I know people for nostalgic reasons were very upset,” she says. “I think some people weren’t necessarily happy that that move was made, but what I think people need to understand is that when Ellman’s started, there were several dance studios in the city. You didn’t have anywhere near that amount of studios in the suburban areas.” She says that today they serve close to 100 dance studios throughout Central Virginia.

At 5,600 square feet, the new locale is similar in size to Ellman’s former Carytown location, but Liberto says it’s more functional. The inventory has also been expanded, including more ballet products, competition and performance wear, and convention dancewear.