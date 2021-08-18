Butterfly Effect

× Expand The Camilla tie-front top, Bittersweet Boutique, $56 (Photo courtesy Bittersweet Boutique)

We all know what to expect from summer in Virginia: a tangible, sticky wave that washes over the Richmond streets, riverbanks and parks. Every step outside results in a bit of brow wiping. This year was no different. Except it was. It is. This year, we’re emerging from the cocoon of COVID-19.

Richmonders are possibly more excited than ever to get up, get dressed and get out. They’re throwing on a new type of laid-back, yet intentional wardrobe. Local fashion pros were equally excited to share their take on bright, breezy and buoyant summer trends.

“This definitely appears to be the summer of color,” says Paula Pekic, owner of BitterSweet Boutique (3011 W. Cary St.). “During the pandemic, there was definitely a bigger shift towards athleisure wear and more comfortable styles, which I was a big fan of.”

Leggings, graphic tees, crop tops — they’re sticking around, Pekic says. The entire athleisure trend has staked its claim in this summer’s fashion foundations. What’s different about these comforting clothes is that the design and styling is more intentional, says Kristy Cotter of Dear Neighbor (2415 Jefferson Ave.).

“I found myself craving sets, something that we also began carrying at the shop,” Cotter says. “Matching everything. It’s almost like everything was so out of control at least we could control, having a matching bra and panty or any set.”

Fortunately, the exposed midriffs and loose silhouettes of this trend work well for the Virginia summer. “People are not going to give up this lounge style,” Cotter says. “We will just see it being a part of everyday wear.”

Twists on loungewear include a brighter, even neon palette. Among the neutral staples that dot the walls and line the racks of Dear Neighbor, pops of vibrant violet and chartreuse stand out. Cotter’s personal choice for a bright summer staple: the Only Hearts Eco Rib Shorts in sky blue ($60).

“I can literally wake up, throw on a top and drive my son to camp … easy peasy.”

It pairs well with the Stone Fox Terry Cloth Swim Set ($90 bottom, $90 top, $15 scrunchie).

For Pekic, this season’s look is all about the silhouette. “With hot girl summer here, our customers have been loving super-cropped tops, white tops, miniskirts and dresses, and fun sets,” she says.

A fan favorite is the Look My Way Top ($38) and matching miniskirt ($56). Both items are adjustable and can be mixed and matched with other items in the wardrobe or altered for a different effect. The skirt, for example, can even be worn as a dress.

These pieces join an “overall more playful” collection of styles Pekic is stocking in her Richmond store, at her other boutique locations and online.

“We’re finding that people are traveling and wanting something new for their vacation, and weddings are back, so we’re able to offer formalwear again, which is so fun because we’re seeing these bright, bold colors in evening wear as well,” Cotter says.

As August compels us to look ahead to cooler temps in the fall, we know that sticky Virginia summer still has a couple months left. There’s still plenty of time to reach for bright, breezy staples in Richmond’s boutiques.