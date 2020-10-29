× Expand Photo courtesy Homme Essentials

Alan Long and Kevin McFadden Jr.’s friendship developed over shoes and coffee. In fact, the idea for their menswear and home accessories shop, Homme Essentials, was born during one of their coffee meetups in early 2019. As they discussed the latest sneaker releases, they transitioned into thinking about a shop of their own. A March 2020 opening was delayed by the pandemic. “Obviously it’s not ideal timing, but we couldn’t continue to push back [opening the doors] because we kept getting merchandise in,” McFadden says.

The store opened May 15 at 1006 Lafayette St.

This shop isn’t Long and McFadden’s first foray into the business world. Long also owns candle and home fragrance company Square Trade Goods Co., and some of his products are carried in the new store. McFadden is a development manager at real estate firm Rebkee.

Sharing a passion for certain brands but unable to find them in Richmond, they have filled Homme Essentials with products from companies including 3sixteen, Riverside Tool & Dye, Standard Issue, and Banks Journal. They’ve researched the brands they carry, citing requirements such as business practice visibility, high-standards manufacturing processes and fair treatment of employees. “We just want everybody to be a little bit more responsible, a little bit more thoughtful in their purchases, and when you do that, you’re intrinsically rewarded with a better product,” Long says.

He describes the price points for their merchandise as approachable: “We want stuff that’s built well and has a cost that takes care of the company that makes it, but it’s not so expensive that you’re afraid to wear it.”

The shop also specializes in eclectic and practical home finds such as a butter knife designed to create ribbons to simplify the spreading process and a ramen spork shaped for dining ease.

Ultimately, they want to provide customers with brand awareness along with a sense of comfort and personal fashion. “We’re trying to bring out people’s style and creativity and allow them to express themselves in ways that they may not have been able to in the past,” Long says.

Alan’s Picks

Taper fatigue slacks, Stan Ray, $80

“Everyone needs a good-fitting pair of fatigue pants. These are slightly tapered for a modern fit. Made in Texas since 1972!”

T-shirt, Standard Issue, $30

“A wardrobe staple, this is by far the best-fitting T-shirt on the market, vertically manufactured in Vernon, California, from raw fabric to finished product.”

Tie-dye hoodie, Riverside Tool & Dye, $140

“Tie-dye is having another moment, but nothing comes close to the colors and patterns that Riverside is producing. This hoodie in ivory is just undeniably cool.”

Kevin’s Picks

Hooded sweatshirt, Standard Issue, $100

“Bury me in French terry. This thing has a great feel and weight to it. You’ll find yourself turning up the AC so you can wear it around the house.”

Big Sur fragrance card, Square Trade Goods Co., $8

“Yes, you washed and vacuumed your car … but these fragrance cards are the final, and often overlooked, detail. P.S.: Save the Christmas tree for the living room in December.”

CT-101x selvedge jeans, 3sixteen, $215

“Good denim will age with wear as it molds to fit your body. They will quickly become your go-to pair of jeans.”