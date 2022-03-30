Beauty Brand

× Expand Photo courtesy Skincall

Richmond-based Brandefy launched in 2018, seeking to provide consumers with beauty products including sustainable, cleaner alternatives to bigger brands and budget-friendly options. Founder Meg Pryde has now taken the business beyond its free mobile app by creating Skincall, a line of skin care products that she says focus on efficacy, affordability and sustainability.

Skincall is the result of requests from Brandefy app users for less expensive alternatives. The company partnered with chemists to produce products including Daily Triple Serum, which hydrates and smooths wrinkles, and an anti-aging replenishment treatment, Silks Triple Lipid Cream.