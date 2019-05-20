Empowering Embellishments

× Expand Rings from Anther (Photo courtesy Kimberly Denham Jones)

Increasing access to ethically sourced items by female artisans from around the world is a mission of Anther, a Richmond-based pop-up and online shop specializing in hand-crafted jewelry and accessories.

Co-founder Kimberly Denham Jones is an artisan herself, with a line of rings. Anther, which launched last fall, sells accessories from places ranging from South Africa to Peru. Denham Jones says the business tells the story behind each piece of jewelry on its website.

“In creating a unique collection of jewelry, we felt … what was missing was the story behind these beautiful pieces,” she says.

Visit facebook.com/antherashop for pop-up locations.