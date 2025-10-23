Shopping Subculture

Perhaps it’s the obsession with Edgar Allan Poe, or the cemeteries, or a general pride in what makes Richmond weird; no matter the source, it’s no secret Richmond embraces alternative culture — including goth, punk, metal and even more unconventional styles. Brick-and-mortar retailers in town form the backbone of this scene, stocking spooky wares and merchandise for the macabre-minded.

× Expand Hiss Off owner Sophie Smith (Photo by Jay Paul)

One of the newest additions to this community is Hiss Off, located in Carytown’s Cary Court. Owner Sophie Smith opened the shop in July, decorating the 750-square-foot space with striking hot pink walls and animal print accents. Smith sells new and used clothing, shoes, and art from independent artists, all curated with her own eccentric style. Her merchandise is primarily inspired by gothic, alternative, 1990s and 2000s, and Harajuku fashion, as well as emerging styles that diversify the scene.

“I just found the niche of what I like and a lot of my friends like,” Smith says. “There’s, of course, secondhand places here that sell all sorts of different aesthetics, but I felt like the niche that I wanted to sell was missing here.”

Smith found her love for fashion curation in college while reselling vintage clothes online through the fashion site Depop. After graduating from Radford University with a BFA in graphic design, Smith moved to Richmond in 2021, attracted by the city’s artistic opportunities. She worked several jobs before formalizing her passion for fashion with Hiss Off, curating her stock based on trends and feedback from Richmond’s offbeat scene.

× Expand Andrew Griimoiire, owner of Wax Moon in Scott’s Addition (Photo by Jay Paul)

Alternative culture is also defined by its music and media, something Wax Moon on Altamont Street in Scott’s Addition specializes in. The retailer, a sibling shop of DawnStar Video Games on the next block, opened in 2015 selling records, CDs, DVDs and more in the horror and goth genres. Owner Andrew Griimoiire says that preserving the interests of a subculture has allowed the shop to thrive over the last decade.

“Streaming services are more segmented now, and lots of movies are unavailable to stream at any given time,” Griimoiire says. “A lot of the big-box stores are giving up on physical media, [while we have] somewhere around 10,000 records constantly rotating at Wax Moon.”

As Richmond’s left-of-the-dial businesses attract new customers, Smith sees the diversity in alternative retailers as a trend toward inclusion. “I think there’s just such a high demand for all those different variants of things, even within the parent umbrella of alternative,” Smith says. “We all kind of fulfill a slightly different corner of it, so it works really well together.”

Alt Shops

Saturn Return

2239 W. Broad St.

This “goth cowboy store” opened in 2018 selling apparel and accessories to add a dark edge to the shoppers’ homes and wardrobes.

Hiss Off

3122 W. Cary St., Suite C

Opened this summer, Hiss Off offers vibrant and unique art and secondhand clothing items.

Immortal Forest

123 E. Main St.

This husband-and-wife-owned shop carries a special curation of dark, gothic clothing and decor for all ages.

Rest in Pieces

349 S. Laurel St.

“Richmond’s Oddity Shop,” located across from Hollywood Cemetery, offers online and in-store selections of crystals, animal bones, taxidermy and more.

Wax Moon

1310 Altamont Ave.

Wax Moon focuses on physical media, selling CDs and vinyl as well as a large selection of horror DVDs and VHS tapes.

Nevermore

2925 North Ave.

Nevermore is a retail space and microgallery that aims to support local artists through the sale of art, clothing and home goods.

Vinyl Conflict

300 E. Grace St.

Offering both in-store and online shopping, Vinyl Conflict buys and sells hardcore, punk, metal and related genres on CD, DVD and vinyl.