About Time

Consider giving your home decor a timely transformation, and reset your weary eyes with a new twist on an analog clock. Choices range from clocks with contemporary curves to luxe lines and modern materials. These aren’t your grandfather’s clocks.
Minimal modern wall clock, Shades of Light, $300
Natural cherry clock, Sallie Plumley Studio, $200
Umbra black ribbon 12-inch wall clock in black metal, LaDiff, $45
Postmodern neon clock, Dust, $65 (Photo by Sophie Lancione)
Art deco beveled wall clock, Brick Alley Co, $84
Howard Miller wall clock, Commodity Fetish, $595 (Photo by Sophie Lancione)
Woodbury Tall clock, by Simon Pearce, Fraiche, $150