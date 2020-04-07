Show Your Colors

× Expand Photo via Camille Brodard/Unsplash

Stylists and colorists across Virginia are out of the salon as the commonwealth seeks to flatten the pandemic curve. The closures are devastating, not only due to the loss of income, but also because we love what we do and the people we serve. Like so many small businesses, we are faced with the unprecedented decision of how to proceed in advising our clients moving forward. Some stylists are asking clients to wait while others are suggesting solutions to keep you looking your best.

To some, maintaining one's hair color might seem a trivial concern, but how we look has a direct impact on how we feel, and in times of uncertainty, stylists know that what we do matters. It is frustrating to think that we can’t offer the usual comfort as we make you beautiful. We know that some of you will wait, but we also know that some of you can’t. If you’re going to jump into the world of hair color, you need reliable guidance. Here are some tips.

Apply color to your new growth only. There is no need to color your whole head of hair. Apply color around your hairline and at the part; that’s all that is needed to get you through until your stylist can see you again. Select a color that is a shade lighter than what you think you need. You can always apply a darker color later. If a color is too dark, there is little you can do to fix it on your own. Avoid the use of henna, metallic dyes or progressive dyes. None of these are compatible with traditional hair color and have the potential to damage hair. Follow package instructions carefully. A product must be used for the full processing time for the color to develop properly. Avoid frosting or highlighting kits. Those of you with highlights would be better served to use a color-enhancing shampoo or conditioner to tone down your ends rather than trying to lighten your regrowth. Lighteners are unpredictable, as they don’t contain pigment, require even saturation and usually require heat to lighten sufficiently. Most in-salon lightening services require a toner afterward. Leave this one to the professionals. Now isn’t the time to change your color. Hair color does not lighten existing hair color, so if you want lighter hair, wait for your stylist. You’ll create a mess that will cost more to fix when you return to the salon. In addition, your stylist can’t help you right now if things go badly. That’s potentially a long time to walk around with terrible hair! If you want to wait for your stylist but the color is out of balance or showing regrowth, there are many color-enhancing shampoos, conditioners and regrowth sprays available to keep things in check until life gets back to normal. Check with your stylist for recommendations.

We are all in this together. The salon industry has been hit hard, and we need your help until business resumes. Shop local and ask your stylist how you can help. Many salons and independent stylists are still offering professional products for sale or have gift certificates available for purchase to use once we reopen. Your support today will make a difference.

Crystal Alvis is a master colorist and cosmetology instructor serving the residents of Richmond and surrounding areas for more than 20 years. When business conditions return to normal, she sees clients by appointment only at Mint Spa.