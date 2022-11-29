Thread of Life

× Expand Lauri Jenkins (seated) is an instructor for sewing classes at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond. (Photo by Sarah Der courtesy Visual Arts Center of Richmond)

Sewing is clearly a thread of happiness in the fabric of Marquetta Fisher’s life. When she was 9, she was taught this life-changing skill by her grandmother. “My first business was age 10, sewing clothes for my girlfriends,” Fisher says.

Now 58, Fisher, a Richmond-based designer with sewing, crocheting and fashion design expertise, runs six businesses, some of which are, of course, sewing-related.

“When I sew for other people, my creativity juices flow,” she says. “It brings me so much joy.”

Her work, which includes crocheted items, is offered through her business, Chaz & Reeta’s Creations (facebook.com/chaznreetas/photos and @chaznreetasplace on Instagram).

Fisher loves sewing so much that she makes time to teach others her craft. Sewing is a sought-after talent, Fisher says, one that’s drawing renewed attention due to the pandemic and recent inflation. “There is high interest in creating your own garments — people realize you’ve got to save money,” Fisher says. “Financially, sewing is a great skill to have.”

Fisher’s classes are held at the Richmond Public Library’s main branch at 100 E. Franklin St. The library is partnering with her to help people develop sewing skills, not only as a creative outlet, but also as a marketable skill. The library provides the tools and supplies, while Fisher shares her knowledge, from how to read a pattern to the fascinating history of the sewing machine.

Paul Hansbarger found his talent behind a sewing machine through a class offered in 2008 through the Visual Arts Center of Richmond.

“I was looking at classes there and wanted to learn a practical skill, something different from the more traditional art classes I had taken while at VCU,” he says. “I didn’t really have a particular reason. I have always tried to be fairly self-sufficient and figured this would be one more skill to add to my toolbox.”

In 2016, he started a business, Lineage, with stores on West Cary Street in Richmond and South Main Street in Harrisonburg, specializing in handmade canvas and leather bags. “Taking that sewing [class] there was the catalyst for where I am today, and I wouldn’t be where I am without it,” Hansbarger says. “VisArts is an amazing resource for the community, for children and adults.”

When he began sewing, Hansbarger, an outdoor enthusiast, was interested in lightweight backpacking, as well as bicycle touring, and wanted to be able to design and make things to use for those activities. He didn’t have an interest in starting a business until later.

Hansbarger and his then-girlfriend Jessica, now his wife, moved to Montana to experience the scenery out west. “I bought a heavy-duty sewing machine, continued teaching myself, and started repairing my own gear and making outdoor-oriented bags,” he recalls. “This evolved into making custom bags for bicycling, bicycle touring and camping.”

Then the couple moved back to Virginia for his wife’s teaching career. “About six months after moving to Harrisonburg, my wife became pregnant with our first child,” Hansbarger says.

“As we approached the arrival of our daughter, my wife asked if I could design and sew her a bag to use as a diaper bag, as well as an overnight bag for the hospital,” he says. “I wanted to make something that was both timeless and modern, but incredibly durable and practical, that could be used after the diapers were no longer needed. It renewed my interest in designing and sewing.”