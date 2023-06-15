50 and Fabulous

× Expand Senior Connections staff members at their annual fundraising event, “The Empty Plate Luncheon”

For an organization celebrating five decades under its belt in 2023, Senior Connections, The Capital Area Agency on Aging is embracing a fresh outlook as it seeks to serve older adults in Richmond and the surrounding counties.

With a new, expanded location that opened in January at 1300 Semmes Ave. and its executive director, Amy Strite, settled in after 15 months on the job, the agency is striving to become a community resource and hub for advocacy, education and gathering. Strite says the agency wants its new building to be a part of the community it serves.

Senior Connections Executive Director Amy Strite

Senior Connections serves older adults, caregivers, people with disabilities and their families residing in the city of Richmond and the counties of Charles City, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Powhatan. Offerings include information and referrals, case management, caregiver support, nutrition programs and transportation assistance.

With an emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion, the agency is committed to uplifting more voices and expanding advocacy, Strite says. “We are currently in talks with (SAGE Central Virginia) to see if we can be a host space for the advocacy group, which focuses on LGBTQ+ elders,” she says, referring to the older adult program of Diversity Richmond.

With the new location’s increased capacity, the agency implemented an initiative to develop guidelines for Senior Connections’ programs and communications regarding the impact of traumas, says Christopher Leighten, director of communications and outreach.

The building’s learning space will house a school in partnership with Virginia Commonwealth University to educate and train personal care assistants, addressing a critical workforce shortage, he says. “We are also using our resources to expand our outreach to rural communities,” Leighten adds. “We aim to increase the quantity and capacity of services available to underserved communities.”

Many of the agency’s programs funded by the Older Americans Act have qualifying age requirements, Leighten says, but others don’t, including the long-term care ombudsman, public guardianship and several caregiver programs. “Additionally, our education and advocacy work is for everyone, regardless of age,” Leighten says. “We really want to start education on aging services and understanding at a young age. One of our main missions is to transform perspectives on aging and confront ageism.”