Spirited Away

Summer is still months away, and schools are trying everything to keep our students engaged.

My social media feed was recently filled with elementary school kids dressed as 100-year-olds to celebrate the 100th day of the school year. Some of them really got into it, donning wigs or powdered-gray hair, wearing spectacles, and using canes and walkers. While the kids were absolutely precious and hilarious, my practical side couldn’t help but think of the extra work it took parents to shop for costumes, get their children dressed and take Instagram-worthy photos before 7 a.m.

While theme days are meant to be fun, they notoriously catch me off guard. A mom in our sixth grade group chat recently texted, “Is it really pajama day, or is someone pulling a prank?” Posters were put up around school promoting Spirit Week, but nothing went home to notify the parents, leading to a communication mix-up.

Looking back over the years, we’ve participated in a parade of theme days. When my younger son, William, was in kindergarten, his teacher hosted a “Q” and “U” wedding to show that the letters belong together. While the concept was cute, we scrambled to find formalwear for the ceremony. When my older son, Anders, was in fifth grade, he gave me 18 hours’ notice to outfit him in head-to-toe yellow for a pep rally.

Various summer camps have called for even more items we didn’t already have so that the boys could participate in Camouflage Day, Hawaiian Shirt Day, Wacky Sock Wednesday and Tie-Dye Friday. Now a plethora of costumes and props are sitting in a bin, likely never to be worn again.

Despite the time, money and effort required, Margaret Raigins, a Richmond mother of two who has taught preschool and first grade, reminds me that in today’s school environment, theme days are a relatively easy way to benefit students.

“Since routine is such an important classroom tool, it’s fun to break it up with broader expressions of personality,” Raigins says. “Kids can go all out or choose to not participate.”

Well-known neurologist and educator Judy Willis has spoken out about the importance of schoolwide fun. “The current emphasis on standardized testing and rote learning encroaches upon many students’ joy,” she writes.

That joy can play a crucial role in helping students battle educational stress. According to a 2020 report by Yale University, nearly 75% of high school students nationwide reported negative feelings about school, and stress levels have only increased since the pandemic.

While a theme day may not be a permanent fix, dressing up can help spark a little excitement.

Tuckahoe Elementary School has adopted a five-house system to build morale and unify the student body. Students are randomly assigned to join a house — Tharros, Haathee, Corazon, Mahalo or Kambi — and on special days throughout the year, students are encouraged to wear their house colors. Each house represents a core value, reminding students to be respectful, courageous, trustworthy, grateful and compassionate.

“We have been cultivating our house system since 2021 as a way to get our students reconnected after the separation that occurred during COVID,” says Sonia Ford, principal of Tuckahoe Elementary School. “Each year, we build more into the program as our students and staff share the things they like about the system and how we can improve. The houses are a part of our everyday life at TES.”

Showcases of school spirit seem to work best when the students are on board. At Freeman High School sporting events, the student section shows its pride through various theme nights.

“Everybody dresses up, and it’s so much fun,” senior Audrey Sisler says. “We have an elected student representative named ‘Mav-Man’ [in reference to the school’s Mavericks mascot] who works with the cheerleaders to help pick themes for football and basketball games. Some of our favorite themes have been pink-out, neon and USA.”

Having attended a few games myself, I loved seeing the teenagers, who are often “too cool for school,” let loose and have fun. Their enthusiasm was endearing and heartwarming. It won’t be long before my boys are in high school, too. While I might not love every theme day, I’m grateful for the time they have to dress up and be a little silly. Their carefree childhood days won’t last forever.