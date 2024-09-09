River City Roundup

This week in the River City, the annual VA Pridefest — the largest LGBTQ+ festival in the commonwealth, with more than 50,000 attendees — returns in a new location. Also in the days ahead, a tale of doom (and quiche) in Scott’s Addition, a neighborhood art extravaganza, a blooming good time at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, and a new music festival that’s a scream. Enjoy!

Now that the weather’s hitting chef’s-kiss levels of perfect, I’m working on rekindling my love of nature, starting with Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s yearlong celebration, “Flourish.” Launched in recognition of the garden’s 40th anniversary, spectacular new displays boast an impressive array of plant life across the grounds. In the fall, the summer-planted vegetation starts to peak — and even change altogether — in exciting ways. The foliage showcase will remain on view through the end of October, and general admission tickets are required ($10 to $20).

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

Richmond Triangle Players invites you to the Robert B. Moss Theatre and the annual quiche breakfast of the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein. Abide by the rule “no men, no meat, all manners,” except it’s 1956, and warning comes of an atomic attack. This is the setting for “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche,” co-written by Andrew Hobgood and Evan Linder. The cast features Rachel Dilliplane, Donna Marie Miller, Nora Ogunleye, Ashley Thompson and Kendall Walker, and it’s directed by Kelsey Cordrey. This is a tale of what happens when folks are awaiting doomsday in a church basement and things get real — and really funny. Plus, there’s some audience interaction. The production opens this Friday, Sept. 13 (with two preview performances Sept. 11-12), and continues through Oct. 5.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Record labels Persistent Vision and Yr Screaming Youth are debuting a new festival that’s heavy on underground music. Dark Days Bright Nights brings three days of DIY sounds to The Broadberry, Sept. 13-15. The lineup includes bands from the host labels as well as performances from other musicians in the genre. The packed roster features metal artists Private Hell; “revenge band” Listless; Washington, D.C.-based death metal group Goetia; and many, many more. And though the music will make you want to thrash, the shows are all ages. Single-day tickets and weekend passes are available starting at $30.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Now in its 33rd year, the 43rd Street Festival of the Arts returns to Forest Hill in South Side this Saturday, Sept. 14, for a celebration of fine and street art, crafts, music and more. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., check out the work of 75 artisans and jam with three local bands. The festival is free to attend, and a portion of sales benefit the nonprofit CARITAS. You can also grab a bite from the food trucks stationed at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

VA Pridefest 2024, Virginia’s largest LGBTQ+ festival, is spreading glitter this Saturday, Sept. 14, from noon to 8 p.m. with a stellar line up of music, food and community. Dance music divas Robin S. and Crystal Waters will round out a full day of performances by national and local musicians, including New Orleans-based band Tank and The Bangas. Entertainment will be on two stages: the Pridefest Main Stage and the Allianz Youth Pride Pavilion, the latter of which also hosts family-friendly activities. With more than 130 booths to browse, plenty of food trucks to visit and a deep lineup of talent, this free event, sponsored by OutRVA, has Richmond waving its rainbows proudly. Note the new location this year, The Training Center on Leigh.

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

