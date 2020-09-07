River City Roundup

Richmond magazine’s writers and editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the days ahead. The unofficial start of fall brings the return of live music to Maymont, disc golf at The Diamond, a regional cleanup and odd visitors to a local flea market.

The promotional minds behinds the Flying Squirrels baseball franchise have found another use for their facility, which isn’t being used for minor league games these days. Now the playing field, parking lot and stadium seats will be open for “Diamond Disc Golf” on Thursday nights at 6:30 p.m. starting Sept. 10. Time slots for up to four players can be reserved in advance for $10 per person. The player with the best score on the nine-hole course wins a Flying Squirrels swag bag.

Three Sheets to the Wind and The Rounding Cape Horns perform at Maymont’s first socially distanced outdoor concert, an end-of-summer songfest by the popular local band and its horn section. The music starts Friday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. on Maymont’s Carriage House Lawn. Guests are invited to sit back and relax, sing along and dance to the band’s covers of 1970s and ’80s AM radio classics by artists such as Hall & Oates, The Doobie Brothers, George Michael, and Billy Joel. Admission is priced by pods — 10-by-10-foot spaces that seat up to four guests, or 10-by-20-foot spaces that seat up to eight; everyone must comply with social distancing and safety precautions, which are explained on the venue’s website.

Show some environmental love on Saturday, Sept. 12, by helping out with the James River Regional Cleanup. The 21st annual edition of this James River Advisory Council event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a dozen sites and is open to paddlers, boaters, walkers and sorters. Pick from available sites during registration, which is required and open through Wednesday, Sept. 9. You’ll need to practice social distancing and sign a liability form. See the website or call 804-748-1567.

Fall is just around the corner, and with it comes Halloween and spooky stuff. On Saturday, Sept. 12, Odd Balls Collectibles in Henrico’s Merchants Walk Shopping Center will be hosting its fall flea market including a special appearance by The Ghostbusters of Virginia. The event will take place inside the antique mall and outdoors in the parking lot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find toys, home decor, clothing, crafts and Halloween decorations from 170 vendors. Food will be sold inside the shop, and the Lickety Split Ice Cream truck will be on site. Admission is free.

Return of the Sturgeon Reserve your spot on a James River Association guided canoe trip or pontoon boat excursion to search for endangered Atlantic sturgeon on their annual late-summer migration up the James River, where they often can be seen breaching out of the water. Trips take place Sept. 15-18.

Take advantage of this Sept. 12 opportunity to rid yourself of obsolete electronics (fees apply) and get up to five boxes of documents shredded for free. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road; proof of City of Richmond residency required.

