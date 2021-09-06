River City Roundup

Fall is around the corner, and another week is already here. Here what’s happening: A photography exhibition at the Library of Virginia celebrates cultural diversity, the SpeakUp5K returns to Byrd Park with a DIY option, plus an exploration of beer at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, a talk on horse history at the Wilton House Museum, and it’s time to clean up the river again. Enjoy your week!

The Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation is offering a choice for its fundraiser 5K: You can cover 3.1 miles with others at Byrd Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, or you can participate virtually on a route of your choice. The foundation's mission is to help teens battling depression. It was founded by David and Grace Gallagher in honor of their late daughter, Cameron, who ran races as a way to deal with depression and anxiety and came up with the initial plans for the event. She was 16 when an undiagnosed heart condition led to her death in 2014 after her first half-marathon. The 2021 edition of the SpeakUp5K includes the usual flourishes of fun zones along the way and an after-party.

The Columbia Pike Documentary Project is a diverse group of photographers connected to a road that links Arlington in Northern Virginia to Washington, D.C. Lloyd Wolf assisted in organizing the documentation of the incredible flowering of immigrants from across the world who now live along the historic thoroughfare. The group's work is in display at the Library of Virginia through Jan. 8 in "Columbia Pike: Through the Lens of Community."

From sleek horse-drawn phaeton carriages to steeplechase sporting events, horses once played an outsized role in daily life. Learn how 18th- and 19th-century Virginians harnessed their horse power in a virtual talk by Elizabeth McCague, presented by the Wilton House Museum on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. McCague, a doctoral student in anthropology at the University of Maryland, will explore the horse industry of the times through topics such as transportation, breeding, blacksmithing, racing and material culture. Registration is required.

What’s better than learning about history? Learning about history related to adult beverages. On Friday, Sept. 10, join Virginia Museum of History & Culture curator Paige Newman — perhaps with a Richmond beer in hand — for the online event “Virginia’s Brewed Past.” Take a sudsy journey through the commonwealth’s 300-year beer lineage by exploring historical recipes, old-school advertisements, throwback pics from area watering holes and more.

The annual Afrikana Film Festival doesn’t begin until Sept. 16, but there’s a warmup at the Candela Gallery that opened last week. Presented by the gallery and the festival, “with, all, & in-between” is an exhibition that includes video, photography and sculpture by Black artists from Richmond and around the country. The exhibition continues through Oct. 23.

I spent a lovely day kayaking from Huguenot Flatwater to the Willey Bridge last weekend, with the only downside being the trash I spotted along the way. On Saturday, Sept. 11, James River Week kicks off with the 22nd annual regional cleanup spanning 13 sites and 75 miles of river. The James River Association and James River Advisory Council have joined with partners across the watershed to present this week of events dedicated to the enjoyment, appreciation and conservation of the James River, running through Sept. 18. Registration is encouraged.

