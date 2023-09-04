River City Roundup

With the arrival of Labor Day, there’s a packed roster of local events to keep the fun rolling through this first full week of September. Take in one of the final Richmond Flying Squirrels games of the season, check out a petting zoo and pony rides during the Virginia Derby, experience a cultural feast during the Armenian Food Festival and more. Enjoy!

School is back in session, and Minor League Baseball’s regular season is nearing its end. The good news is that the Richmond Flying Squirrels have a full slate of games against the Akron RubberDucks as they take aim at the playoffs. On Thursday, Sept. 7, and Saturday, Sept. 9, the Squirrels go out with a bang with post-game fireworks. At Tuesday’s game (Sept. 5), early bird fans can grab a vintage bingo board shirt and, on Friday, Sept. 8, an Ardillas Voladoras (or flying squirrels) Hawaiian shirt. First pitch for all five nights’ games is set for 6:05 p.m., while Sunday’s Sept. 10 fan appreciation day finale kicks off at 1:35 p.m. Tickets start at $10.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Richmond loves a longstanding tradition, even more so when it involves eating. The annual Armenian Food Festival returns for its 63rd delicious year Sept. 8-9, with kataif, kebabs and khourabia aplenty. The two-day dose of cuisine and culture will also feature traditional music and dancing and Armenian beer and wine. Feel-good festival fact: One of the most dedicated volunteers behind the venture is 95-year-old John Baronian, whose longevity organizers describe as “inspiring.” The fun takes place at St. James Armenian Church Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Admission is free, with food and drink available for purchase.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Don your big, colorful hat and cheer on some of the best racehorses in the country as they run in the prestigious 2023 New Kent County Virginia Derby Day at Colonial Downs on Saturday, Sept. 9. Making good on its commitment to restore Virginia’s distinguished history of horse racing, Churchill Downs Incorporated, of Kentucky Derby fame, is pulling in some great mounts to compete. But you don’t need to be a jockey to enjoy a rousing day at the track. Bring the whole family and enjoy pony rides, a petting zoo and strolling entertainment including a stilt walker and magician. The new restaurant, 1609, is now open and offering modern interpretations of Southern favorites, and the Whiskey Bar has an incredible selection of Kentucky’s finest. Admission is free.

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

The Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical “Rent” has established itself as one of the most popular productions to land on Broadway, but before it was a hit, playwright Jonathan Larson was struggling to make a name for himself in the world of theater. “Tick, Tick … Boom!” follows his story and opens Swift Creek Mill Theatre’s Mainstage Performances season. Larson never saw the success of “Rent,” as he died of an aortic aneurysm just days before its opening night. “Tick, Tick … Boom!” is an autobiographical musical that visits Larson on the eve of his 30th birthday as he questions his life choices and the sacrifices he has made in the hopes of achieving a big break in theater. The performances run Sept. 9-30, and tickets are $49.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Visit The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design for “Modeling a Vision: Design, Technology and Impact,” a retrospective exhibition celebrating 20 years of innovative design work at the Center for Design Research at Virginia Tech. See some of the prescient design solutions created by the center’s interdisciplinary programs through the integration of research and teaching, as well as collaborations between students and faculty, such as the 2010 Lumenhaus, an award-winning solar home, and FutureHaus, the prototype for a factory-produced energy-positive smart home. The exhibition continues through Sept. 10.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Other Suggestions

Today, Sept. 4, is the final day of “Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience” at the Science Museum of Virginia; admission includes a free astronomy film screening in The Dome theater.

The 43rd Street Festival of the Arts in Forest Hill returns for its 32nd year Sept. 9.

A celebration of African culture, AfroFest closes out the 66th Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell on Sept. 9.

Gladys Knight joins the Richmond Symphony at the Altria Theater on Sept. 9.

Take Me to the River features Three Sheets to the Wind, Full Moon Fever and Fear of Music on Brown’s Island Sept. 9.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts celebrates the art and culture of Colombia during VMFA Family Day on Sept. 9.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.