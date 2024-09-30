River City Roundup

This week sees plenty of autumnal entertainment, including bushels of fun at the annual Virginia State Fair; jazz, hip-hop and gospel sounds at the 2nd Street Festival in historic Jackson Ward; and fiber arts and other traditional crafts at Scotchtown. Also in the days ahead, a poetry slam offering Food 4 Thought and island vibes from Miramar and the Richmond Symphony. Enjoy!

Head to Jackson Ward this weekend for the 36th annual 2nd Street Festival to celebrate the rich past and present of the city’s historic district, once known as the “Black Wall Street of America.” The free event, set for 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 and 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 6, rain or shine, features three stages of live music (including hip-hop ensemble Arrested Development and local favorite Desirée Roots), along with a marketplace for local artists and businesses, the Richmond Metropolitan Antique Car Club, an area for kids, food vendors, and more.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Feed your mind at the fourth annual Food 4 Thought Poetry Slam at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture on Oct. 5. Fourteen poets from across the country will come to Richmond to compete for $2,000 in cash prizes. Children are allowed, but the poets won’t be censored. Tickets are $25 for general admission, which includes a drink ticket. VIP tickets are $50 and include a drink ticket and a meal from Happily Natural Day and Blackfolkfood; vegan and vegetarian options are available.

—Alyssa Hutton, Editorial Intern

What’s better than Miramar, Richmond’s own deliverers of romance and intrigue with a hip-swaying bolero rhythm? It’s Miramar performing with the Richmond Symphony, conducted by Chia-Hsuan Lin, at 8 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre. Band members Rei Alvarez, Laura Ann Singh and Marlysse Simmons-Argandona conjure poetry and memories of brighter, sea-kissed days and nights. There’s a free preconcert talk at 7 p.m., but in the meantime, check out the alluring and cinematic single “Un Astro.” Tickets are $10 to $86.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

It is officially fall, and Scotchtown’s Annual Fall Festival makes its return Oct. 5. Set against the backdrop of Patrick Henry’s historic home, the event offers a delightful day filled with live music from the Hanover Concert Band, engaging discussions on local African American history and traditional artisans showcasing their crafts. There will be attractions for all ages with food trucks, kids’ activities and even an alpaca petting area. Visitors can also witness living history with reenactments, including Patrick Henry’s iconic “Liberty or Death” speech. General admission tickets are $10.

—Jenna Lapp, Editorial Intern

The theme for this year’s State Fair of Virginia is “Where Home Grown Happens,” and there are plenty of ways to learn how food goes from farm to table: a showcase of local produce in the Horticulture Pavilion, lessons on growing food in your own backyard from The Farmer’s Garden and hand-milking demonstrations by the SouthLand Dairy Parlor. Plus, there are tons of entertainment options, including live music, stunt shows and a circus; fair food staples; carnival rides; and my personal favorite, Young MacDonald’s Farm, featuring a pen of adorable frolicking guinea pigs. The fair continues through Oct. 6, and admission is $13.50 to $16.50 (ride wristbands are extra).

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Other Suggestions

Artist Carrie Mae Weems discusses the role of the arts in healing painful histories at 11 a.m. on Oct. 2 at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, followed at 6 p.m. by a multimedia performance at the Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University.

The Westchester Concert Series concludes its season with a performance from cross-genre band En’Novation on Oct. 3.

Romantic drama “Stop Kiss” is onstage at the University of Richmond’s Modlin Center for the Arts Oct. 3-6.

The 22nd Annual James River Writers Conference offers online master classes Oct. 4 and a full in-person schedule Oct. 5-6 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

Comedian Nate Jackson brings his “Super Funny World Tour” to the Carpenter Theatre Oct. 6.

Rodney Stith performs old-school soul during the Music in the Park Concert Series at Forest Hill Park on Oct. 6.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.